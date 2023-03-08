STRUCTURAL Signs With VicSolum Records

VicSolum Records has announced the signing of technical death metallers Structural. The Israelian quintet have landed a multi-album record contract with the Swedish label and an expected release of their new album Decrowned on June 23, 2023. A signing, following the band's touring in Europe as support for first Semblant and later on, Fleshgod Apocalypse.

The band comments:

"If you've followed us you know we've waited for a long time to announce this, and some of our new followers got a little glimpse of it on our tour with Fleshgod Apocalypse. We are super excited to announce that our new album "Decrowned" will be released this year by the Swedish record label ViciSolum. The album was mixed and mastered by Christian Donaldson (Shadow Of Intent, The Agonist, Cryptopsy) and it's our second release since our debut album which was released in 2018.

With festivals looming and even more touring to come, Structural is expected to make huge waves on the scene and create a drastic rise in popularity.

Following the footsteps of acts like Lamb Of God, Nevermore, Periphery and Arch Enemy, Structural delivers an intense and mind-blowing fist of technical death metal, adding layers of fantastic melody on top. Aggressive riffing and intense energy fills the loudspeakers and with the brutal growling of Nadav Zaidman, the experience is complete.