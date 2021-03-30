STRYPER Battle Van – Pre-Production Sample Available

Stryper has unveiled a pre-production sample of their upcoming battle van collectable.

The band states: “At long last! Here is the first view of the pre-production sample of our beloved van. This sample was cast from the molds which were created from the 3D printed version we shared. It is made from actual high-density PVC that our final van will be cast in. Having this sample in-hand has been invigorating because it's proof of all the hard work we've put in and your trust, patience and belief in this one of a kind custom product. We can't wait for the next step.”

The next step will be a painted production sample and rockers elaborate: “During this step we will receive a final, painted production sample that will be fully assembled, boast the official Stryper Soldiers Under Command paint scheme and include the roof mounted M-60 machine gun and two Howitzer artillery shells!

“Needless to say, we are super excited not only to get a painted sample, but this also means we are that much closer to final production and getting all the vans shipped out.”

Order yours, here.

Shipping Date Update:

"Our original delivery was scheduled for late 2020. As you know, the COVID-19 pandemic has created delays and shutdowns for manufacturing, services and deliveries world-wide. Everyone from Apple to Starbucks has felt the impact as their services, products and deliveries are adjusting to the backlog of orders.

"This world-wide shutdown has also affected Stryper LTD. The world-wide delay, due to the health crisis, has caused all the fans (including us) to wait just a bit longer than expected to get our van produced and shipped. Our place in line is getting shorter and shorter. This means we should have an expected shipping date sooner than later. As soon as we get that date, you will be the first to know.

"Thanks to all of you who are walking hand-in-hand with us through this amazing project. We appreciate you and thank you.

"Stay Safe and Healthy, Stryper Army!"