STRYPER - Even The Devil Believes: Live From SpiritHouse Studios Featuring Bonus Material Now Available On-Demand

Christian rockers Stryper have checked in with a new update:

"In Summer of 2020 we went to SpiritHouse Studios and performed the entire album, Even The Devil Believes. The performance is a high-quality and multi-camera shoot. The world premiere of this memorable event happened in November of 2020 and it's now available with new bonus material: Never-before-seen bonus footage, two commentary videos of the official videos from that album, as well as behind-the-scenes and interview footage. Purchase now, watch anytime, only at our Stryper Veeps Page."

Stryper have revealed they have gotten the rights back for their No More Hell To Pay and Second Coming albums, both released in 2013. They are now being distributed via the band's Fifty Three Five label and are available on all streaming platforms. Check them out via the links below.

- No More Hell To Pay

- Second Coming