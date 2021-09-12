STRYPER - Fan-Filmed Video From Green Bay Show Featuring Temporary OZ FOX Replacement HOWIE SIMON Streaming

Stryper guitarist Oz Fox was hospitalized on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 after suffering a major seizure. He was put on an anti-seizure medication following the episode and plans were made for Fox to undergo brain surgery for two tumors that were first discovered in August 2018. Fox underwent the first of two planned surgeries on March 4th.

This past August, Fox checked in with the following update:

"Hey there folks! I wanted to make a quick announcement letting you all know that my recovery is going very well from my first surgery. Thankfully, after about three months of recovery I was able to record with the band in June. The circumstances for that project were well conditioned for my limited abilities at the time and I'm happy to say it was a successful mission, but not without it's challenges for me. With that in mind, after my next surgery to remove my acoustic neuroma behind the left ear, my wife Annie and I feel it would be best for me to take the rest of the year off for some solid recovery time. Another big project is coming for Stryper in January and I really would like to be in my best shape for the task.

With all of that in mind, I have strongly encouraged my brothers in the band to continue with booked shows coming up in the next few months with our dear friend Howie Simon covering my duties. Howie is an amazing guitar player and vocalist and I trust him to fully 'out-shred' me for those up and coming dates! So I am trusting you all to welcome him with open arms so the band can continue to work in my absence.

I will be updating everyone on my health status as things come up. And I thank you for your prayers and encouragement as I face another risky procedure. I know God will be with me like he was for the last one. I am thankful for everything he has pulled me through! Of course I will continue to be a part of our social media platforms including our patreon page where we all have our weekly hour Q& A sessions. So I hope to see you all there!

Take care and we'll see you soon!"

Stryper played their first show with Howie Simon on September 9th in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Frontman Michael Sweet issued the following message prior to the show:

"Just to clear up a few things:

Howie Simon is filling in for Oz for the shows that we have booked this year. He does an absolutely amazing job and obviously so since Winger and Tesla use him as well for their fill in dates. Simple as that. If we didn’t feel comfortable using Howie we wouldn’t. We do and we’re honored to have him.

Also, this band has never sounded better than we do now with Perry Richardson (bass)

People (and I mean very few people) may complain because we don’t have the original lineup but Perry is the cream of the crop. Personally, musically and spiritually. Period. He’s taken this band to new heights and we couldn’t be more proud to have found him and to have him.

We’re about to perform (tonight) having not played live in almost two years and with basically no rehearsal. Am I making excuses? Hell no! I’m simply saying that we’re rehearsing as we go and trying to find our groove. We’d be doing the very same thing if Oz was here now.

So, come out and enjoy the shows. We’re just happy and humble to even be able to play is this absolutely insane world. The music business got hit the hardest and continues to take blow after blow. To be able to perform on a stage during the most volatile times of our lives is beyond miraculous. It’s heavenly."

Fan-filmed video of the Green Bay show is available below. The setlist was as follows:

"Abyss"

"Soldiers Under Command"

"Calling on You"

"Free"

"More Than a Man"

"Loud 'N' Clear"

"Loving You"

"Divider"

"Sorry"

"Sing-Along Song"

"No More Hell to Pay"

"Always There for You"

"Surrender"

"All for One"

"To Hell With the Devil"

"The Way"