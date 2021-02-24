STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET's Original Solo Version Of Reborn Album Now Available For Pre-Order; Details Of Reborn Again Revealed

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet recently revealed he is releasing the original solo version of the band's 2005 reunion album, Reborn, entitled Reborn Again. He has checked in with the following update:

"The story of Reborn Again...

After the 2003 Stryper Celebration Tour, I came home and immediately started working on a new solo album. I recorded 10 songs/demos at my home studio and then booked time at Blue Jay and Mixed Emotions to record the album. Once it was complete, I started shopping to a number of labels. I was about to sign a deal when I wound up performing with Stryper in FL in 2004, and I played the music for the guys while we were there. They loved what they heard and we ultimately decided to reform and head back into the studio to make it a Stryper album and to officially reunite. The arrangements of the original songs did not change at all. It was re-recorded and released on 8/16/2005 and titled Reborn under the Stryper name.

After years of requests and a lot of thought, I decided to release the original versions / tracks and add some things that I felt were always missing: guitar solos, high vocal notes, more rhythm guitars, synth parts and an alternate version of 'Passion'. The original drums and bass are clean and punchy and Derek and Lou did an outstanding job laying down the foundation. I’ve always wanted everyone to hear what these guys did and how well they did it!

So, here we are! Kenny Lewis and I decided to make those changes and reproduce the original version for all of you to hear. I couldn’t be more pleased.

It was always a dream of mine to be able to offer this version to all of you and I really believe that you’re gonna love it! I’m so excited to finally be able to bring you Reborn Again!

Available now for preorder at this location. I’ll be autographing every copy, CD & Vinyl. Reserve your copy now!"

Tracklist:

"Open Your Eyes"

"Reborn"

"When Did I See You Cry"

"Make You Mine"

"Passion"

"Live Again"

"If I Die"

"Wait for You"

"Rain"

"10,000 Years"

"I.G.W.T."

Sweet recently released an acoustic cover of the Stryper song, "Passion", the original version of which appears on Reborn. Check it out below.

Sweet: "'Passion' has always been one of my favorite songs. It’s powerful yet simple and its message is so timely right now. I wanted to release a brand new version of this song hoping that it will shine brightly in a darkened world. I pray that it speaks to you during these troubled times."