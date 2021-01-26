STRYPER Guitarist OZ FOX To Undergo Surgery For Brain Tumors - "There's A Good Chance I Could Lose My Hearing"

Stryper guitarist Oz Fox was hospitalized on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 after suffering a major seizure. He was put in an anti-seizure medication following the episode and plans were made for Fox to undergo brain surgery for two tumors that were first discovered in August 2018.

Fox offered a health update during a recent discussion with Sin City Sinners manager Jason Green, revealing that he will be undergoing surgery soon.

Fox: "We were trying to get the tumors to shrink by using different methods that they say are proven to help do that, but that didn't work. They still grew, and so now we're, like, we'd better go in and take some action, get working on cutting them out. Otherwise, if (they) get too big, they won't be able to help me. Again, the left ear, when they work on this tumor, there's a good chance I could lose my hearing or the nerves going to my balance part of the ear, the cochlea. If that happens, then I will have to really recuperate in a way where my right ear would take over for my balance, which it's amazing that the brain can do that."

"The worst thing that could happen is something could go wrong and I could pass. Well, if that ever happened, in whatever situation... I could die driving a car, getting in a wreck somewhere or somebody running into me. But because of my faith, I know where I'm going and I have a belief in eternity with my soul. I'll basically be changing addresses with my soul. That's the mindset I have."

Following is a portion of the message Fox sent out in October 2020 when he was hospitalized:

"I know God has me in his arms. I really could be a lot worse off so I'm thankful to have breath. Please lift up my wife. She is carrying a lot now. I love her so much. I don't know what I'd do without her. I have some visits at UCLA coming up so please keep that lifted up for us. I really want all this resolved so I can get back to what God has called me to do. Thanks for all your love and support."