STRYPER - Sully Guitars To Issue MICHAEL SWEET Signature MS Revolution Model In 2021; Now Available For Pre-Order

Builder Jon Sullivan of Sully Guitars introduces the Michael Sweet signature MS Revolution to their model lineup. Designed by Sully Guitars in collaboration with Stryper frontman Michael Sweet, the MS Revolution will be available in the Conspiracy Series (made in South Korea), with a limited edition US Custom Series to be offered later in 2021.



Says Sullivan: "Michael joined the Sully Guitars artist family last summer, and we’re both very excited to launch the first in the series of Michael Sweet signature models. Many of the guitars he played over his career are iconic and I’m very honored to offer my contribution to that tradition."



Michael adds: "I've worked with a number of guitar companies over the years. Obviously quality is incredibly important but even more so, passion and respect is so important. I believe that Sully makes the best guitars available today, and he’s an amazing guy with a passion for building like no other. That’s why I’m honored to work with Sully Guitars and to be a Sully Artist. I couldn’t be more excited about the launch of the MS line, starting with the MS Revolution!"





The Sully Guitars Conspiracy Series MS Revolution is a set-neck instrument with a 25.5” scale length, Mahogany body with a radiused top, Mahogany neck with 24 medium jumbo stainless steel frets, Ebony fretboard with a 12-16” compound radius, “Hollow block” inlays, Hipshot locking tuners, bridge configurations of Tone Pros Tune o matic/string through the body or FU-2 locking tremolo from FU-Tone (complete with L shaped brass block, titanium saddle inserts, noiseless springs, brass spring claw/screws, and a trem stopper). The electronics feature Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers, volume and tone control with a push-pull coil split, and a three way toggle switch. Naturally, the yellow and black graphic completes the look. The guitar ships in a custom, form fit hard shell case.



The guitars are available for pre-order at sullyguitars.com with an expected availability this summer.



Contact Sully Guitars here. Pre-order the MS Revolution model here.

Sully Guitars: "Based on Michael’s custom Revolution seen in the 'Do Unto Others' and 'Divider' videos. We decided to make it available in two configurations, so if you prefer a tremolo or not, we’ve got you covered."