SUBWAY TO SALLY To Release Himmelfahrt Album In March; German Headline Tour Confirmed

German folk and medieval rock frontrunners, Subway To Sally, will release their 14th studio album, Himmelfahrt [EN: Ascension], in March 2023, before heading out on a big headline tour in Germany in April.

The new album marks a turning point, by leaving the dystopian lyrics of predecessor HEY! (2019) behind. Himmelfahrt marks an end and a new beginning at the same time. After the oppressive years, which were characterized by narrowness and stagnation, the new songs are about departure and journey, about reaching out to others to lead them from the deepest depths into the light.

Musically, the Germans deliver the perfect mixture of popular hits and great melodies, showing Subway To Sally on top of their game. You can feel their thirty years of stage and studio experience in every note, and their irrepressible hunger for the stage and their audience. Fans can witness one of the best live bands of the genre on their extensive headline tour in April 2023. Stay tuned for more info on the new album!

Watch Subway To Sally’s latest video for ”So Rot MMXXII”:

Since their foundation in the early ‘90s, Subway To Sally have established themselves at the top of the scene. Having released thirteen studio records so far, the seven-piece featuring the remarkable Eric Fish on vocal duties never fails in surprising their devotees with an ingenious symbiosis of folk, heavy metal and rock.

Himmelfahrt Tour 23:

April

13 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

14 - Goslar, Germany - Miners Rock

15 - Leipzig, Germany - Anker

28 - Losheim, Germany - Hexentanz

29 - Heidelberg, Germany - Halle02

30 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

May

5 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

6 - Erfurt, Germany - Central

10 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

11 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

12 - Osnabrück, Germany - Hyde Park

13 - Andernach, Germany - JUZ

18 - Hanover, Germany - Pavillon

October

20 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

21 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

Lineup:

Eric Fish - vocals

Ally Storch - violine

Ingo Hampf - guitar

Bodenski - guitar, vocals, hurdy-gurdy

Simon - guitar, vocals

Sugar Ray - bass

Simon Michael - drums

(Photo - Maria Hampf)