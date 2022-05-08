SUM OF SEVEN - Finnish Progressive Metallers Release New Single / Video "The Enemy"

Finnish progressive metal band Sum Of Seven have released a new music video, "The Enemy", via Inverse Records. Famous Finnish model, dancer and singer Joalin Loukamaa, known from global pop band Now United, is featured in the video.

The band comments: "We wanted to create a video that has a nice balance of story and the band playing. Originally we planned this to be purely the band playing the song but the place we found for the shoot inspired us to add a story element. Joalin Loukamaa did an excellent job in our last video and we asked if she would join the project. Fortunately she said yes and did an amazing job again. We got Saku Suominen from Sakuvisuals to direct and work his magic behind the camera and we had an absolute blast filming this. We feel that the atmosphere of the video and the song complement each other in just the right way and the finished product definitely makes us proud.

The Enemy is a song that starts out fast and aggressive and really carries that momentum from start to finish. It is one of the heaviest songs that we have made so far. When that intro explodes you know that we're going somewhere fast. But at the same time when the vocal melodies kick in they steer the song into a different direction than you might expect, still carrying the aggressive momentum. The lyrics talk about freedom, victory and survival, but they also have connotations to the questionable interpretations of those subjects. The message can be interpreted as positively empowering, but also as a disturbingly delusional illusion."

Photo by Sami Hinkkanen