Summer Breeze Open Air 2022 Lineup Complete; The Roots Of Summer Breeze Pre-Festival Show Announced
May 4, 2022, an hour ago
Summer Breeze Open Air 2022 will take place August 17 - 20, 2022 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany. Organizers have issued the following update:
"As of today, our lineup is complete with the announcement of the last 30 bands.
Part of this announcement are our beloved label matinees which grant smaller labels the chance to present the diamonds of their roster to an international festival audience. This year the labels Out Of Line, Arising Empire and Indie Recordings will send their bands to celebrate with the Summer Breeze fans!
On Tuesday evening there will be a special The Roots Of Summer Breeze show featuring the veteran bands who played the very early years of Summer Breeze."
New additions include:
Analepsy
Raised Fist
1914
Bembers
Gutrectomy
Hawxx
Morbid Alcoholica
Nanowar Of Steel
Randale
The Other
The Prophecy23
Aviana Resolve
The Oklahoma Kid
Venues
Navian
Fixation
Storm
Knogjärn
Balance Breach
Consvmer
Elwood Stray
Ten56
Apophis
Crack Up
End Of Green
Fleshcrawl
Voodoo Kiss
Blasmusik Illenschwang
Complete details and tickets available here.