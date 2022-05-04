Summer Breeze Open Air 2022 Lineup Complete; The Roots Of Summer Breeze Pre-Festival Show Announced

Summer Breeze Open Air 2022 will take place August 17 - 20, 2022 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany. Organizers have issued the following update:

"As of today, our lineup is complete with the announcement of the last 30 bands.

Part of this announcement are our beloved label matinees which grant smaller labels the chance to present the diamonds of their roster to an international festival audience. This year the labels Out Of Line, Arising Empire and Indie Recordings will send their bands to celebrate with the Summer Breeze fans!

On Tuesday evening there will be a special The Roots Of Summer Breeze show featuring the veteran bands who played the very early years of Summer Breeze."

New additions include:

Analepsy

Raised Fist

1914

Bembers

Gutrectomy

Hawxx

Morbid Alcoholica

Nanowar Of Steel

Randale

The Other

The Prophecy23

Aviana Resolve

The Oklahoma Kid

Venues

Navian

Fixation

Storm

Knogjärn

Balance Breach

Consvmer

Elwood Stray

Ten56

Apophis

Crack Up

End Of Green

Fleshcrawl

Voodoo Kiss

Blasmusik Illenschwang

Complete details and tickets available here.