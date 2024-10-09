SUN YEARS Featuring ALABAMA THUNDERPUSSY Alumni Announce November / December 2024 Tour Dates

Sun Years is a band started by guitarist Asechiah Bogdan (Windhand, Alabama Thunderpussy) and drummer Erik Larson (Thunderchief, Alabama Thunderpussy, Hail!Hornet, Birds Of Prey) in 2021.

"We wrote an album's worth of songs as a duo before recruiting vocalist / guitarist Dalton Huskin (Smoke), and bassist Ed Fiero (Tel, Omen Stones) to round out the band," says Larson. "We then spent nearly a year homing in on the material before starting to play out live in early 2024. We have two songs up on our Bandcamp page, as well as a limited three-song cassette we've been selling at shows. We are currently putting final touches on our full-length debut. We believe in the power of the songs and live performances, getting loud with / for other people in person."

Beginning on November 1st in Frederick, MD, Sun Years will take their show on the road, playing 19 shows across The United States, wrapping up on December 15th in Charlotte, NC. Confirmed venues can be found in the official tour poster, depicted below.

Give a listen to the aforementioned two-song demo, featuring the tracks "Codex" and "Teeth Like Stars":

<a href="https://sunyears.bandcamp.com/album/sun-years-demo">SUN YEARS (DEMO) by Sun Years</a>

Enjoy fan-filmed video of Sun Years performing live at Westside Bowl in Youngstown, OH on May 2, 2024.