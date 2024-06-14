SUNBURST Share “Samaritan” Music Video; Manifesto Album Out Now

The cinematic progressive metal band Sunburst have released their new album Manifesto today via Inner Wound Recordings on CD, limited vinyl editions and digital. To celebrate the release of the album, the band also released a music video for "Samaritan", the third single from the album. Check out the BraveWords review of Manifesto here.

The album was produced by Sunburst and Steve Lado, who also mixed and mastered the album. Bob Katsionis performs all keyboards on the album and John K came up with the orchestral arrangements on the songs "The Flood", "Hollow Lies" and "Nocturne". The artwork was created by Sunburst vocalist Vasilis Georgiou (HALO Creative Design Lab).

Tracklisting:

“The Flood”

“Hollow Lies”

“Samaritan”

“Perpetual Descent”

“Inimicus Intus”

“From The Cradle To The Grave”

“Manifesto”

“Nocturne”

"From Cradle To The Grave" video:

"Hollow Lies" video: