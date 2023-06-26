SURVIVOR Classic "Eye Of The Tiger" Clocks Over One Billion Streams On Spotify

Congratulations to Survivor, as their classic hit, "Eye Of The Tiger", has surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. The song, written by Jim Peterik and Frankie Sullivan, has currently been streamed 1,059,050,150 on the platform, and counting.

Eye Of The Tiger topped the US singles chart for seven straight weeks, and brought the melodic hard rock band from Chicago a Grammy and an Oscar nomination.

Back in 2021, Louder reported that Survivor’s creative linchpins were guitarists/composers/producers Frankie Sullivan and Jim Peterik, but it was Sylvester Stallone who made the band stars. Impressed by the band’s first couple of hits, the movie star/director sounded out his friend, Scotti Bros label boss Tony Scotti, to see if Survivor would help with the soundtrack to the upcoming Rocky III.

Peterik is no longer with Survivor, but he recalls how Stallone left the pair identical answerphone messages (“Yo, Jim. This is Sylvester Stallone. Gimme a call. We need to talk”) to begin the collaboration. Sullivan, however, begs to differ.

“I love Jim, but he embellishes things a little,” he chuckles. “Sly had liked 'Poor Man’s Son' [the band’s first Top 40 hit, from 1981’s Premonition], but it was Tony [Scotti] that played cupid between Stallone and us.”