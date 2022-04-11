SWALLOW THE SUN Debut "This House Has No Home" Music Video; Tour Itinerary Updated

Finnish death doom masters, Swallow The Sun, have released their new music video for “This House Has No Home”, from their recent full-length album, Moonflowers. Watch the video, which was filmed, directed and edited by Vesa Ranta & Petri Marttinen from Kaira Films, below.

Swallow The Sun have also just announced that they will be hitting the road in Europe and North America again. After a successful US Winter tour in 2021, the band is happy and proud to announce a North American Tour with Moonspell and Witherfall. In addition to the tour North American tour, the band will also play shows in Finland this summer. For all who cannot wait that long, the band is currently on a European tour with Primordial and Rome, which started last Friday. Check out the full list of tour dates below and mark your calendars.

Tour dates:

April

11 - Southend, UK - Chinnery’s

12 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

13 - Lyon, France - C :C :O Villeurbanne

14 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouche

15 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7

16 - Mannheim, Germany - Connexion Complex

17 - München, Germany - Dark Easter Metal Meeting

18 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

19 - Berlin, Germany - Lido Berlin

20 - Bremen, Germany - Modernes Bremen

21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

22 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand Nattklubb

23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyran

May

21 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Gagarin Club

26 - Oulu, Finland - Special

27 - Tampere, Finland - Tullikamarin Pakkahuone

28 - Jyväskylä, Finland - Lutakko

June

1 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

2 - Kuopio, Finland - Sawohouse

3 - Joensuu, Finland - Kerubi

4 - Seinäjoki, Finland - Rytmikorjaamo

July

15 - Gävle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival

August

12 - Fortress Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

13 - Caransebes, Romania - Gugulan Rock Festival

19 - Spital am Semmering, Austria - Kaltenbach Open Air

25 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

26 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

27 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

29 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

31 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

September

1 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

2 - Dallas, TX - Trees

3 - StS HEADLINE SHOW w/ Witherfall, El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

4 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

5 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

6 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

7 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

8 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

9 - Seattle, WA - Substation

11 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

12 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

13 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

14 - Indianapolis, IN - Irving Theater

15 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

16 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus

17 - Quebec City, QC - Source de la Martinière

18 - Boston, MA - Middle East Downstairs

October

23 - Istanbul, Turkey - Doom Over Istanbul