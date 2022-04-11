SWALLOW THE SUN Debut "This House Has No Home" Music Video; Tour Itinerary Updated
April 11, 2022, 7 hours ago
Finnish death doom masters, Swallow The Sun, have released their new music video for “This House Has No Home”, from their recent full-length album, Moonflowers. Watch the video, which was filmed, directed and edited by Vesa Ranta & Petri Marttinen from Kaira Films, below.
Swallow The Sun have also just announced that they will be hitting the road in Europe and North America again. After a successful US Winter tour in 2021, the band is happy and proud to announce a North American Tour with Moonspell and Witherfall. In addition to the tour North American tour, the band will also play shows in Finland this summer. For all who cannot wait that long, the band is currently on a European tour with Primordial and Rome, which started last Friday. Check out the full list of tour dates below and mark your calendars.
Tour dates:
April
11 - Southend, UK - Chinnery’s
12 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen
13 - Lyon, France - C :C :O Villeurbanne
14 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouche
15 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7
16 - Mannheim, Germany - Connexion Complex
17 - München, Germany - Dark Easter Metal Meeting
18 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar
19 - Berlin, Germany - Lido Berlin
20 - Bremen, Germany - Modernes Bremen
21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
22 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand Nattklubb
23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyran
May
21 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Gagarin Club
26 - Oulu, Finland - Special
27 - Tampere, Finland - Tullikamarin Pakkahuone
28 - Jyväskylä, Finland - Lutakko
June
1 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia
2 - Kuopio, Finland - Sawohouse
3 - Joensuu, Finland - Kerubi
4 - Seinäjoki, Finland - Rytmikorjaamo
July
15 - Gävle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival
August
12 - Fortress Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault
13 - Caransebes, Romania - Gugulan Rock Festival
19 - Spital am Semmering, Austria - Kaltenbach Open Air
25 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
26 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
27 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger
28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
29 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
31 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
September
1 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live
2 - Dallas, TX - Trees
3 - StS HEADLINE SHOW w/ Witherfall, El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
4 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
5 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
6 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
7 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
8 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
9 - Seattle, WA - Substation
11 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
12 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
13 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
14 - Indianapolis, IN - Irving Theater
15 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
16 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus
17 - Quebec City, QC - Source de la Martinière
18 - Boston, MA - Middle East Downstairs
October
23 - Istanbul, Turkey - Doom Over Istanbul