SWALLOW THE SUN Release New Single “Charcoal Sky”

Today, Finnish death-doom metal masters Swallow The Sun have unleashed their new album Shining. Alongside the album release, the band presents their haunting new single "Charcoal Sky" which is accompanied by a visualizer that perfectly captures the song's melancholic essence.

Guitar/Keyboardist Juha Raivio comments on the album release:

"It feels almost surreal to release one of our best and bravest album 24 years into the band’s existence. Like an ice dagger through a sleeping heart. Sunrise in the night sky. Horns and Halos. Shining dark."

He adds on the new single:

"'Charcoal Sky' is a true anthem for the autumn and the weight of the coming winter. To recognize and face the killing season within, to be reborn again."

Vocalist Mikko Kotamäki adds on “Charcoal Sky”:

“'Charcoal Sky' is musically the heaviest song of the album. Can’t wait to perform this song live. Great riffs and catchy chorus. Future classic so to speak.”

Shining is produced and mixed by Dan Lancaster (Bring Me the Horizon, Muse, Enter Shikari,), mastered by Tony Lindgren (Fascination Street Studios) and recorded by Juho Räihä at SoundSpiral Audio, except vocals recorded by Dan Lancaster.

“Charcoal Sky”, the new single out today, follows the release of the previously released songs and music videos for “Innocence Was Long Forgotten”, “What I Have Become” and “MelancHoly”.

About Shining, Juha Raivio adds: “After our last album, it soon became clear to me that writing another Moonflowers album would kill me. So, I made a quiet wish to myself that if there ever will be any new music then please have a little bit of mercy on yourself rather than be that infinite black hole that will suck out the rest of your remaining light and soul just for the sake of it. Musically this album shines like a glacier diamond and has that power and punch that feels like a kick in your face! While lyrically the album deals with how fearing life will eventually kill you and how melancholy can become your God.

"We want to thank all the support and trust from Century Media, not to mention our insanely talented producer Dan Lancaster having the balls and guts to jump straight in the deep end with this band and get us out of our comfort zone. This album truly feels like a sunrise in the night sky”.

Shining tracklisting:

"Innocence Was Long Forgotten"

"What I Have Become"

"MelancHoly"

"Under The Moon & Sun"

"Kold"

"November Dust"

"Velvet Chains"

"Tonight Pain Believes"

"Charcoal Sky"

"Shining"

"What I Have Become" visualizer:

"Innocence Was Long Forgotten" video:

Swallow The Sun are set to embark on a North American headline tour supporting their forthcoming album. The tour features support from Harakiri For The Sky, Ghost Bath, and Snakes of Russia.

Kicking off on February 20 in Detroit, MI, the tour will bring the band's signature blend of despair, beauty, and crushing heaviness to audiences across the continent, wrapping up on March 15 in Chicago, IL.

"What a great line-up we have on this tour. Join the happiest tour of 2025 and secure your tickets immediately," says vocalist Mikko Kotamäki

Dates:

February

20 - Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

21 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

22 - Montreal, QC - Fouf's

23 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

24 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

25 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

26 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

27 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

28 - Orlando, FL – Conduit

March

1 - Pensacola, FL – Handlebar

2 - Houston, TX - Parish Room @ House of Blues

3 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

4 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad

5 - Phoenix, AZ – Rebel

6 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

7 - Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

8 - San Francisco, CA - Neck of The Woods

9 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

10 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

13 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

14 - Omaha, NE – Reverb

15 - Chicago, IL – Reggies

Swallow The Sun are:

Juha Raivio - Guitar, Keys

Juho Räihä - Guitar

Mikko Kotamäki - Vocals

Matti Honkonen - Bass

Juuso Raatikainen - Drums

(Photo - Jussi Ratilainen)