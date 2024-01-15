Sweden's BULLET Announce Debut Australian East Coast Tour

Formed in Vaxjo, Sweden in 2001, Bullet have a sound that can best be described as a modern mix of the three A's - AC/DC, Accept and Airborne.

Having released six critically acclaimed studio albums and a recent double live set, the band has carved out a name for itself on the European festival circuit and even caught the attention of Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson, who played their track "Turn It Up Loud" on his BBC radio show.

Led by the inimitable Dag “Hell” Hofer, the band will play three exclusive Australian shows, presented by Bleed Records in conjunction with Steamhammer Records. Tickets on sale now via Moshtix.com.au.

Dates:

April

26 - Simos Boat Cruise - Sydney, Australia

27 - The Bendigo hotel - Melbourne, Australia

28 - The Cherry Bar - Melbourne, Australia