SWOLLEN TEETH Release “LETHAL” Music Video; Upcoming EP Produced By SLIPKNOT’s SID WILSON

Swollen Teeth, the rapidly ascending four-piece straight from the bowels of hell, have dropped incendiary new music video for their brand new track, "LETHAL," today. Taken from their upcoming, self-titled EP produced by Slipknot's Sid Wilson, the new track is another visceral, ferocious gut-punch that cements the band's growing reputation as one of the nastiest, most terrifying collectives to emerge from the underground in recent years. Much like their previous output, the new video for "LETHAL" is a testament to the band's unwavering commitment to innovation and boundary-pushing.

In the words of the band themselves, “To all the powers that abuse their own authority, you are not welcome here.”

"LETHAL" follows previously released singles "CAR CRASH" and "SWOLLENTEETH", which was released back in January to much acclaim and fan fervor.

Since their release, the tracks have clocked up nearly 100,000 Spotify streams and 73,000 YouTube views and have been included on Spotify's All New Metal and New Blood Playlists, Apple's Breaking Hard Rock, Fresh Blood and Breaking Metal Playlists and Deezer's Metal Radar playlist.

The collective will release their debut, self-titled EP, a brutal, visceral, roundhouse kick to the gut of the modern heavy music landscape, produced by Slipknot's Sid Wilson, on Wednesday, May 9th. It will be the first release to come out on Blowed Out Records, the new label venture between legendary producer, Ross Robinson (Korn, The Cure, Slipknot, Glassjaw, At The Drive In and countless others), artist Ghostemane and Bill Armstrong (SideOneDummy).

Commenting on his excitement about the project, Sid Wilson shares, “After all these years, when I thought I’d never find another group of humans outside of Slipknot that knew the formula to transparency thru frequencies, and not thru appearance, I discovered Swollen Teeth. This is trü-Metal!”

Ross Robinson adds, "Sid and I listening to roughs in Iowa, emotions ran high - I found myself getting chills throughout my body to that familiar molten metal pulse I love so much - this time that force is known as ‘Swollen Teeth’ - hunger + talent have that vibration I can’t ignore - Bill, Eric, and I (‘Blowed Out Records’) are totally committed to rip it out there for the long haul..”

Tracklisting:

“EMPTY”

“CAR CRASH”

“BIKE RIDE”

“SWOLLENTEETH”

“LETHAL”

“LETHAL” video:

(Photo: Hallway)