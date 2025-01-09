SYLOSIS Frontman JOSH MIDDLETON Guests On OLA ENGLUND's "Coffee With Ola"; Video

The Haunted guitarist, Ola Englund, has shared the latest episode of Coffee With Ola, featuring Sylosis vocalist/guitarist, Josh Middleton. Watch below.

Sylosis recently released their new EP, The Path.

On the release of the The Path, Josh Middleton commented: “When we were working on ASOTTC we amassed a lot of material. It was a very creative period and the songs that didn’t make it onto ASOTTC were by no means below standard - far from it! We’re extremely excited to share with you The Path EP. Some of our best material to date! We hope you enjoy it”

The band also released a video for its title track, featuring Debbie Gough of Heriot.

On the EP's title track, Josh continues: “The Path is about my love and obsession for heavy music. It’s all I need. It’s never been a phase or something I’ll grow out of. I’m immersed in this culture and more than anything, I am still a rabid fan! I think previously writing a song about this kind of thing would have been a no-go for me. Maybe it could be perceived as corny or ‘out of character’ compared to some of the band's previous lyrics but this feels like a very important song to me.”

Find Sylosis' tour itinerary here.