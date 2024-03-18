SYLOSIS Release Official Live Video For "Poison For The Lost", Filmed In London

Ahead of their upcoming UK and Ireland headline tour this April, modern metal heavyweights, Sylosis, have released a live video for "Poison For The Lost", taken from their last full-length album, A Sign Of Things To Come. The video was filmed during the band's set supporting labelmates Malevolence in London last year.

Catch Sylosis live this April on their first headline tour of the UK and Ireland in eight years. Support from on all dates comes from Burner and Harbinger.

Dates:

April

3 - Southampton, Engine Rooms (Low Tickets)

4 - Bristol, The Fleece (Sold Out)

5 - Norwich, The Waterfront Studio (Sold Out)

6 - Dublin, Whelan's (Sold Out)

7 - Belfast, Limelight 2

9 - Edinburgh, La Belle Angele

10 - Glasgow, Cathouse (Low Tickets)

11 - Leeds, The Key Club (Sold Out)

12 - Colchester, Arts Centre (Sold Out)

13 - Cardiff, the Globe (Sold Out)

14 - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms (Sold Out)

All remaining tickets are available at sylosis-band.com.

Lineup:

Josh Middleton - vocals, guitar

Alex Bailey - guitar

Conor Marshall - bass

Ali Richardson - drums