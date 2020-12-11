SYLOSIS Release Standalone Single "Worship Decay"; Official Video Available

Following the release of the much-anticipated album, Cycle Of Suffering, back in February, Sylosis staged a monumental live return at a sold out Islington Assembly Hall in London, England. After a string of cancelled summer festival performances, Josh Middleton went straight back to work on new music intended for the next Sylosis record. With uncertainty surrounding the future of live music, Sylosis offer the first taste of these new recordings today with the release of a brand new standalone single, The new track, titled "Worship Decay", was written and recorded during the first UK lockdown and is a thunderous amalgamation of thrash and melodic death metal, bearing the unmistakable Sylosis trademark.

Sylosis founder Josh Middleton comments: "With everything happening in our world right now, we wanted to keep things moving in Sylosis' world. We started writing new music as we entered the first set of lockdowns and ‘Worship Decay’ quickly developed as a song we feel confident stands up by itself and showcases something different for Sylosis. We’re of course looking forward to playing music live again (hopefully soon!), but it feels great to be able to continue creating music and sharing it with our fans during this time of uncertainty and unrest."

"Worship Decay" is available to stream on all platforms right now, found here.