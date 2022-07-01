SYNTHETIC Cover IRON MAIDEN’s “Be Quick Or Be Dead”; Music Video Streaming

Modern melodic metallers Synthetic have released their edition of the Iron Maiden classic “Be Quick Or Be Dead”, taken from their 1992 album Fear Of The Dark.

Re-emerging from the ashes of a severe pandemic and living through tough economic times and geopolitical turbulence, “Be Quick Or Be Dead” felt like the most musically energetic and lyrically relevant way for Synthetic to reappear in the scene. Through covering this iconic Iron Maiden song, the band wants to remind the wider metal audience that Synthetic are still around and working on new original material, whilst at the same time giving a flavour of its future sound texture and production value.

Digital single of “Be Quick Or Be Dead” is now available across all digital and streaming platforms.

Synthetic is:

Sterge B. – Vocals

Simon Charkas – Guitars

Hal Smith – Keyboards

Faried Verheul – Guitars

Chris Cassidy – Bass

Argyris Thomoglou – Drums