SYTERIA Feat. GIRLSCHOOL Guitarist JACKIE "JAX" CHAMBERS Release Lyric Video For "Pause For Peace"

UK rockers Syteria, featuring Girlschool guitarist Jackie "Jax" Chambers, recently released a new double A-side single, “It Hit Me” / “Pause For Peace (Silent Minute)”, available on all platforms now.

The band have released a lyric video for "Pause For Peace", which can be viewed below.

A message states: "Syteria’s latest video release 'Pause For Peace' is simply a lyric video that lets the words, rather than the images do the talking. The world around us is at war, whether internally, or with neighbouring countries. It’s time to pause before it’s all too late and give peace a chance!

"Most of us will have stood for a minute of silence at some point in our lives, bowed our heads in remembrance of those who have sacrificed or ones that we’ve lost. This song tells of that movements’ origin, where one man (Wellesley Tudor Pole) approached Winston Churchill and asked that the country could unite in meditation, contemplation or prayer for simply one minute at 9pm every evening during WW2, in the hope of bringing peace with that powerful vibration. In 1940 as Big Ben struck 9 that silent minute began!"