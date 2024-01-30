TALISMAN Releases New Song "Save Our Love"; Official Lyric Video Streaming

Talisman, the band founded and created by the late Marcel Jacob in 1989, and featuring singer Jeff Scott Soto, have released the new song, "Save Our Love", along with an official lyric video. Marcel Jacob took his own life on July 21, 2009.

Says Jeff Scott Soto: "60... its a milestone age, it’s celebrated by many that got through health and life that kind of predicts how much longer one will live. Today, my dear friend, colleague and brother Marcel Jacob, would have been 60 years old. I and we, his Talisman bandmates are here to celebrate his life and memories with a brand new Talisman song done as we believe he would have absolutely given his approval on!

"Written by me and Pontus Norgren who was in the band for the Truth album/tour have written and recorded a song called 'Save Our Love' that we saved for this very special day. Huge thanks to Christer Wedin and Sun Hill Productions, who has been with us from the very beginning and continues to this day to honor Marcel’s wishes in handling and looking after the Talisman brand.

"I miss my friend every day since we lost him in 2009, today is about the memories and celebration of his life in song!"

The message continues:

“Join the fight against mental health issues.

"On January 30, 2024, Marcel Jacob would have turned 60. With this page and fundraising, we want to shed light on the problem of mental health issues. Too many people are leaving their loved ones and friends far too early.

"Marcel Jacob founded the band Talisman in 1989 after playing with John Norum, Yngwie Malmsteen and early Europe. Talisman had a major hit with the song 'I'll Be Waiting' and released several studio and live albums. Unfortunately, Marcel took his own life on July 21, 2009.

"The remaining members of Talisman, Jeff Scott Soto (vocals), and Pontus Norgren (guitars), have written the song 'Save Our Love' as a tribute and in memory of Marcel Jacob and the music they created together. Talisman's drummer, Jamie Borger , also plays on the song, and it features guest appearances by Mic Michaeli from Europe on keyboards, Johan Niemann (Evergrey) on bass and BJ (Soto) on backing vocals."

The song is available on all digital platforms. If you can, make a donation to the the non-profit organization Suicide Zero, head here.