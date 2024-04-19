TALISMAN To Reunite At Sweden Rock Festival For Special Performance In Tribute To Late Bassist MARCEL JACOB

Sweden Rock Festival 2024 will take place in Sölvesborg, Sweden June 5-8. Organizers have issued the following update:

"We are incredibly happy to be able to tell you today that Talisman - A Tribute To Marcel Jacob is ready for this year's festival!

"Marcel Jacob (1964-2009) who would have turned 60 this year, was Talisman's bassist and undisputed leader. In his honor, the band's music is now performed by his surviving fellow musicians - singer Jeff Scott Soto, guitarist Fredrik Åkesson and drummer Jamie Borger. Bassist Johan Niemann (Evergrey) completes the setting, in a way that guarantees that we will hear classics such as 'I'll Be Waiting', 'Mysterious' and 'Colour My XTC", which is due to one of Sweden's premier hard rock bands of all time.

Right now, a fundraiser is underway in Marcel Jacob's name for the benefit of the organization Suicide Zero. Follow this link for further information and an opportunity to contribute."

