TALLAH Drop New Track / Music Video "For The Recognition"

Nu-Core quintet Tallah have released the latest chapter of their ongoing world-building saga that will become their sophomore album, The Generation Of Danger, out November 18th via Earache Records. The brand new single is titled "For The Recognition" and lands with a suitably frenetic accompanying music video, which can be seen below.

Speaking on the release of their latest track, Tallah frontman, Justin Bonitz, adds: “'For The Recognition' is a song about justifying why you are doing what you are doing. Blind ambition can only get you so far. If you have a dream, and you want to follow it to the end, you have to push yourself, be confident, and not allow anything or anyone to stand in your way. This is your vision, your story, and you have to do whatever it takes to bring all that hidden power to the surface and use it as fuel to show everyone how amazing you really are. Be honest and be the best”

Tallah founder and drummer, Max Portnoy, adds: “When I wrote this song, I made sure the ending pit hit really hard but was simple enough for us to trash our set up live. We took that mindset into the studio as well and smashed tons of lamps, microwaves, vases, etc and put those recordings in the song.”

Tallah's sophomore album, The Generation Of Danger, will be released on November 18th via Earache Records and much like their debut album, Matriphagy, will revolve around an elaborate and horrific story dreamt up by the band, that continues to unfold in the build up to release. Pre-orders are available now at this location. "For The Recognition" follows previous singles "Shaken (Not Stirred)", "The Impressionist" and "Telescope".

The Generation Of Danger is a concept album about a genius scientist who gets fed up with being swept under the rug. After the multi-billion-dollar corporation that employs him takes credit for his latest, award-winning invention, he snaps and retaliates against them by forcing them to take part in the greatest experiment the world of science has ever seen.

The record offers fans more than just an album of pioneering nu-core metal. Whilst it will most certainly be lauded for Justin Bonitz's acclaimed aptitude for embodying numerous characters and emotions in his outstanding vocal shape-shifting and ability to meld the ever-blossoming ingenuity of Tallah's intrepid musicians, The Generation Of Danger will reward those who delve deeper into the album and its supplementary content. The album was recorded once more with producer Josh Schroeder at Random Awesome Studio and continues to build the fascinatingly dark nu-core metal beast Tallah have created and set loose.

Tracklisting:

"Mud_Castle"

"The Hard Reset"

"Stomping Grounds"

"The Impressionist"

"Shaken (Not Stirred)"

"For The Recognition"

"Of Nothing"

"Dicker's Done"

"Telescope"

"Wendrid"

"Headfirst"

"Thistle"

"How Long?"

In celebration of The Generation Of Danger, Tallah have a stacked schedule of touring across the US. Currently on the road with Attila until October 19th, the band will then hit the road again on November 4th November through November 19th with Drowning Pool. Tickets and further info available here.