TANK Are Back In Action Following Death Of ALGY WARD - "We Have Formulated A Master Plan," Says Guitarists MICK TUCKER And CLIFF EVANS

Alasdair Mackie "Algy" Ward, founder and frontman of British metal legends Tank, died at the age of 63 on May 17 at a hospital in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, United Kingdom after suffering from serious health issues for quite some time.

Today, Tank guitarists Mick Tucker and Cliff Evans issued the following update...

"After the recent and very sad loss of founding member Algy Ward, we have had to take stock of what the future holds for Tank and decide how we should move the band forward into yet another era of Tank’s epic journey which started way back in 1980.

With the lockdowns taking the band off the road for a couple of years, along with the usual issues of finding suitable and reliable band members, has meant that Tank have been inactive for a while.

With Algy’s passing, and a determination to keep Tank rolling, we have formulated a master plan to continue recording and releasing great albums and also return to the worldwide touring/festival circuit in 2024.

We are very pleased to announce that Tank will return to the USA for the first time since 1985 to perform a classic set of songs from our first four albums at the Hell’s Heroes Festival in Houston Texas in March 2024.

We will soon announce details of who will be joining our ranks for this new era of Tank as we prepare to record our new studio album which will undoubtably be our heaviest to date.

To mark this important milestone in the history of Tank we have teamed up with renowned French artist Rene Clement, known for his work with the Metallica fan chapters, who will be designing new exclusive images for our official merchandise, album artwork and website.

The War Drags Ever On!" - Mick Tucker/Cliff Evans