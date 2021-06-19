TARJA Announces Her First Book - Singing In My Blood

Unable to tour, and missing her fans, Tarja has spent the last year writing her first book – sign up at tarjabook.com to learn more.

Titled Singing In My Blood, the book includes lots of previously unseen, intimate photographs to illustrate her memories of making music in the studio, on stage and at home.When you sign up you can:

• Get an early-bird discount when pre-sale starts

• Choose to have a name printed in the book

• Hear all the news and be among the first to get Singing In My Blood

"Singing is in my blood," says Tarja. "Ever since I was a little girl, I have enjoyed performing… but not being able to be on stage in 2020 I spent a lot of time looking through photo albums, seeing all those happy scenes of childhood, growing up and making music, getting to know my fans and travel the world recording and performing, having fun; those memories fill this book."

"In Singing In My Blood, I tell my story about making music and share lots of personal photos. It’s a big, 200+ page hardback filled with photographs that comes in two, deluxe versions."

Singing In My Blood is due out later this year (exact date tba), and will only be available via Rocket 88 Books.