TAVARES PROJECT Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of "Catch Me If You Can" By J.F. WYLDE With New Video

Tavares Project - comprised of vocalist / guitarist Fernando Tavares and drummer Rob Kay (both formerly of J.F. Wylde) - return to their roots with this new video, featuring J.F. Wylde bassist Keith James Hill.

"Here it is, the 30 year anniversary of a reimagined 'Catch Me If You Can'," explains Fern. "It was a blast revisiting this song with Keith and Rob. I wanted to make it sound different than the original and I think we succeeded. A big salute and thank you at the end of the video to all that were involved with the band over the years: Jason McMillan, Jay Englishman, Sean Wright, Keith Schram, Aaron Small, and of course Jeff Stone."

Rob comments: "In celebrating the 30 year anniversary of our old band, J.F. Wylde, Fernando Tavares and I reached out to our friend and former band mate, Keith James Hill in order to do a remake of one of our old songs called 'Catch Me If You Can'. This right here is the end result."

Compare with the original version of "Catch Me If You Can", from the 1993 cassette tape Dry Entry, with J.Daniyal Chambers on lead vocals: