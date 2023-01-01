TAVARES PROJECT Release "'Till The Next Time" Video

Tavares Project - comprised of vocalist / guitarist Fernando Tavares and drummer Rob Kay (both formerly of J.F. Wylde) - have issued a video for the song "'Till The Next Time".

"A piece of music I've had for 15 years, but never found the right lyric… until now," says Fernando. "Rob and I had fun making the video... trying to capture that sunset lol. I hope everyone enjoys. This is one of my favs!"

"A song about the connection of two spirits transcending time and always being able to find one another... Feeling like you've always known that other person... inspired by my sweetheart, Gina."

"PS... I love this art work. Take a bow Rob."