TAYNE Signs To MNRK Heavy/Inside Job; Band Unveils "Coherent" Single And Video Feat. CAGE FIGHT's Rachel Aspe

London-based industrial noise pop trio and recent MNRK Heavy/Inside Job signees, Tayne, today drop the dancefloor-pulverizing single, "Coherent". The track splices together buzzsaw riffs and Lady Gaga-inspired art-pop with the intensity turned up to 11 thanks to the guttural screams from longtime friend Rachel Aspe (Cage Fight), with the pair meeting while working together at Camden’s iconic, and sadly now defunct, tattoo studio, Evil From The Needle.

Vocalist/bassist Matthew Sutton elaborates, "'Coherent' was musically inspired by an old track of ours called 'Open Up.' I have a habit of reusing older samples to create new songs; I feel it helps maintain a consistent sound and style to the band. For 'Coherent,' I resampled a leading arp from 'Open Up' and sped it up to create the main pulse of this track.

"'Coherent' explores confronting toxic relationships instead of persisting in comfortable norms, pushing through uncomfortable emotions, and addressing them head-on."

Watch Tayne’s “Coherent” video below Stream the track on all digital platforms here.

“Coherent” was co-produced by Tayne and longtime collaborator Wayne Adams (Green Lung, Petbrick), one of a number of collaborations with artists as diverse as Jesu, Mastiff, Katie Kim, and Poisonous Birds. Additionally, Tayne has supported the varied likes of Health, Author & Punisher, and The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Greg Puciato. Stay tuned for more from Tayne in the weeks to come.

Tayne lineup:

Matthew Sutton - vocals, bass

Tom Hancock - guitar

Paul Traveller - drums

(Photo - Eivind Hansen)