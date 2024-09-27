TED NUGENT In Praise Of METALLICA - "They Play Soulful Heavy Metal; Like If JAMES BROWN Had More Amplifiers" (Video)

During the latest instalment of his Ted Nugent Spirit Campfire (September 21st), rock icon Ted Nugent spoke up in praise of Metallica, saying "You guys are awesome. And they play soulful heavy metal. It's more rhythm-and-blues-oriented heavy metal, just heavier. Like if James Brown had more amplifiers and a white bass player. I'm not knocking whatever that bass player's name is in Metallica (Robert Trujillo); he's awesome. He's got the rhythm groove down."

Nugent and his gritty guitar appear on a song produced by none other than Ted's son Rocco for a 2024 patriot summer anthem, "Who Shot Trump". You can find the clean and explicit versions both on all streaming platforms. Listen below.