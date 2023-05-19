TED NUGENT Says He's Being Sued By The State Of Michigan - "You're Suing Me For Something That Doesn't Exist"

Ted Nugent shared on a recent episode of The Nightly Nuge on Facebook that he was being sued by his home state, Michigan, reports RockCelebrities.net. With an audience hanging on his words, the musician revealed the reason for the lawsuit and answered the allegations.

Delving into the backdrop of his relations with the state’s Department of Natural Resources, Nugent explained that the claims against him stemmed from supposedly keeping a feral animal. In response, he described his animals’ living conditions and made clear how they were actually domesticated.

Says Nugent: "They are suing me. The State of Michigan under Gretchen Whitmer - this horrible, communist, Joe Biden gangster, five-family-crime member - and her attorney - I don’t even know her name. These people are just violating their oath to the Constitution every day, and let me set this up by letting you know that the Department of Natural Resources, who I pay their salary, the hunters, the fishermen, the trappers, and outdoor enthusiasts in Michigan pay the salary to the Department of Natural Resources. And these clowns, these idiots actually are suing me for having feral Russian boar.

Well, I don’t want to help you people out; you probably went to college. So, let the guitar player help you out. Feral is domestic livestock that has escaped. My pigs are in Sunrise Acres. They haven’t escaped. [It] means they can’t be feral. You’re suing me for something that doesn’t exist. And then they called them Russian boars. You know there’s no such species as a Russian boar. I actually saw Discovery Channel talking about the invasion of the Russian boar. They had footage of Sus! Boar isn’t a species. It’s a gender. the only Russian boars that exist are male pigs that live in Russia, but they’re suing me for having Russian boar, none of which I have.”

Nugent’s full conversation can be found at his Facebook page, here.

Nugent, recently announced his final tour, dubbed Adios Mofo '23. Dangerzone VIP packages are on sale now, here.

Tour dates:

July

12 - Seminole Casino Hotel - Immokalee, FL

13 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

14 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood, FL

15 - Peabody Auditorium - Daytona Beach

16 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Tampa, FL

18 - City Hall Live - Brandon, MS

20 - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center - Shipshewana, IN,

21 - Hollywood Casino - Charles Town, WV

22 - The Mill - Terre Haute, IN

23 - Renfro Valley - New Barn Theater - Mount Vernon, KY

25 - Kodak Center - Rochester, NY26 - Keswick Theater - Glenside, PA

26 - Keswick Theater - Glenside, PA

27 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

28 - Dragway 42 - West Salem, OH

29 - RidgeFest at Freedom Park - Chicago Ridge, IL

30 - RiverPark Center – Owensboro, KY

August

2 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

3 - American Music Theatre - Lancaster, PA

4 - The Meadows Racetrack & Casino - Washington, PA

5 - Clearfield County Fair - Clearfield, PA

6 - The Adelphia Music Hall - Marietta, OH

9 - The Temple Theatre - Saginaw, MI

10 - Rose Music Center - Huber Heights, OH

11 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill - Detroit, MI

12 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

13 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

18 - Ford Park Arena - Beaumont, TX

19 - Billy Bob's Texas - Ft. Worth, TX

20 - Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center - Shawnee, OK