TEMPERANCE Drop Official Music Video For New Single "Darkness Is Just A Drawing"

Just in time for the release of their concept album, Hermitage - Daruma's Eyes Pt. 2, Italian maestros of modern melodic/symphonic metal, Temperance, reveal their third spellbinding single, “Darkness Is Just A Drawing”, together with an official music video.

The new full-length, Hermitage - Daruma's Eyes Pt. 2, drops this Friday, October 20 via Napalm Records and unveils stand-out guest performances by Arjen Lucassen (Ayreon), Fabienne Erni (Eluveitie, Illumishade), Laura Fella (Faun) and Alessandro Conti (Twilight Force).

From its opening notes, “Darkness Is Just A Drawing” envelops listeners in a world of theatrical orchestration and unbridled emotion. From haunting vulnerability to the resounding power of the impressive choir, the symphonic journey traverses the emotional spectrum of the villagers of Hermitage and the enigmatic villain Anningan.

Singer Kristin Starkey says: "We are so proud to present our final single ‘Darkness Is Just A Drawing’ for our upcoming album Hermitage - Daruma's Eyes Pt. 2 out in just a few days on October 20th! Although it is one of the ballads of the album, it features dynamic and passionate vocal performances from all of us and lyrically depicts one of the most important story points and lyrics of the album - ‘Darkness Is Just A Drawing’. We hope you love the journey!"

Watch the official music video for “Darkness Is Just A Drawing”:

Expanding the lineup with the professional opera/metal singer and vocal coach Kristin Starkey, the essence of charismatic singer Michele Guaitoli (Visions of Atlantis) and mastermind singer/guitarist Marco Pastorino (Serenity) reaches a higher level. Guest musicians like Arjen Lucassen (Ayreon), Fabienne Erni (Eluveitie, Illumishade), Laura Fella (Faun) and Alessandro Conti (Twilight Force) complement the exciting journey. Diving into the stunning story of the album, fans can also order the limited Hermitage book, written by Marco Pastorino.

Catapulted into another era by finding the Japanese doll, Daruma, protagonist Viktor wakes up in a magical village called Hermitage, exploring its secrets track by track. Getting into a fight between the siblings Anningan and Irin, only Viktor’s destiny is the key to their conflict. “Welcome To Hermitage” presents the magical world of Hermitage with fairytale-like flutes, twinkling chime elements, and the vocal arrangements of singers Fabienne Erni (Eluveitie, Illumishade) and Laura Fella (Faun). “No Return” glances with the band's characteristic sing-along refrain and operatic fragments while the track “Join Me” ranges from marvelous vocal harmonies to grand compositions. The spellbinding “Darkness is just a Drawing” and uplifting “Full Of Memories” gather the atmosphere of Hermitage - Daruma's Eyes Pt. 2 once again, before “Cliff” closes the album with rising melodies, epic orchestration arrangements, and inimitable vocal spotlights. The concept album was produced by Temperance guitarist and singer Marco Pastorino and mixed and mastered by Simone Mularoni (Luca Turilli, Michael Romeo, Twilight Force) at Domination Studio in San Marino. Come explore Viktor’s legacy.

Hermitage - Daruma's Eyes Pt. 2 will be available in the following formats:

- 2LP Gatefold Solid Red - ltd. to 300 copies worldwide

- 1CD Digipak

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Daruma"

"Glorious"

"A Hero Reborn"

"Welcome To Hermitage"

"No Return"

"In Search Of Gold"

"Join Me"

"Trust No One But You"

"Darkness Is Just A Drawing"

"Into The Void"

"Brand New Start"

"Where We Belong"

"Full Of Memories"

"Cliff"

“No Return” video:

"Daruma" video:

Temperance are:

Kristin Starkey - Vocals

Michele Guaitoli - Vocals

Marco Pastorino - Guitars & Vocals

Luca Negro - Bass Guitar

Marco Sacchetto - Drums

(Photo - Andrea Falaschi)