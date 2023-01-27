TEMPT Release "We Will Rock You" Single; Proceeds To Benefit QUEEN Guitarist BRIAN MAY's Save Me Trust

Tempt have released their cover of Queen’s iconic masterpiece, “We Will Rock You”, for distribution to all DSPs. The single release, which was mixed by Grammy Award winner Chris Lord-Alge, follows the band’s successful premier of the song’s video that highlighted the incredible response that they received on their European tour.

Dr Sir Brian May has blessed Tempt’s version of his classic song giving the band meaningful words of encouragement. On hearing the track he said, "I'm very honoured that Tempt play 'We Will Rock You', and with so much passion! - Tempt I'm all ears!"

“We were very excited to hear that Sir Brian heard the track and liked it” said Tempt’s lead guitarist Harrison Marcello. “When artists of his stature take the time to listen to and recognize the work of the next generation it means so much to all of us. We had a similar experience with Def Leppard posting our work on social media. When legends such as Sir Brian or Def Leppard extend a helping hand it has a real impact”

The band is donating all the proceeds from the single to Save Me Trust (www.Savemetrust.org) a group dedicated to protecting the welfare and dignity of wild animals.

“Although I am an American, I spend a good deal of time with family in the UK countryside and honoring Sir Brian by supporting a UK initiative that he is involved with that also feels local and important to us gives the project extra meaning.” continued Marcello, “We hope that Queen fans everywhere will join us and donate and that fans in other countries will reach out to donate to causes that support wildlife in their part of the world.”

Anne Brummer, Chief Executive Officer of Save Me Trust, adds "We are thrilled that Tempt are supporting Save Me Trust and helping us to continue to give wildlife a voice; we love their positivity and the energy they bring to their cover of 'We Will Rock You' - rock on!"

“We get asked a lot about why we did this cover” said lead singer, Zach Allen. “The reason is simple. This song is a rallying cry and a celebration of rock music. It’s emblematic of the fact that rock music has never gone away and never will. While we are exploring songs and sounds that are different sonically and that can’t be placed into a tidy musical box and labelled as rock, it is in our DNA and we want to pay homage to and acknowledge the greats that came before us and the influence that they have on us. It’s the same spirit that moves us and this song captures that. On our tour, we saw just how passionate and fearless rock music fans are. They actively seek out and embrace new music and bands and we’re grateful for all of the enthusiastic support we have received from them”

The band will be launching a number of social media initiatives in support of the video and single including appearances by special guest guitarists and fan participation. “We wanted to encourage participation from fans, so we have invited a number of well known guitarists to perform on the solo section for inspiration and will then open it up to fans to put their own spin on it whether with their own electric guitar solo or a banjo or vocal or kazoo. We just want to let everyone jump in and rock us."

Tempt have a huge 2023 coming up with multiple single releases from their new record produced by Grammy Award winner, Chris Lord-Alge (Green Day, Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Muse), a tour of the United States followed by the full album release.