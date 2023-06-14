TEN TON MOJO To Release Rebel Heart Gypsy Soul EP; Produced By MAX NORMAN

American rock ‘n’ roll band Ten Ton Mojo will release their new EP Rebel Heart Gypsy Soul via Curtain Call Records on June 30. The EP was produced by Max Norman (Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth). Preorder here.

/ Mojo /; a magical power, charm or spell; a lucky charismatic quality of natural or supernatural origin.

Conjured on the streets, on the stages and in the studios of New York City, emerges Ten Ton Mojo – the new classic rock. This is where bluesy southern soul meets the glory of rock ‘n’ roll! Ten Ton Mojo has been providing live support for Kix, The Supersuckers, Molly Hatchet, Enuff Z’nuff, Saving Abel, John 5, the late Scott Weiland and others.

Hip shaking rhythms and street wise guitars blend to create memorable hard rock anthems. Singer Dave Anthony says, “This band started to embrace our roots and to give back to the fans who’ve been wanting this…and we’re always determined to do it our way.”

Ten Ton Mojo has captivated a strong fan base by creating a musical energy which has yet to be experienced in the 21st century. Headlining gigs everywhere from the Viper Room in Los Angeles to Gramercy Theatre in NYC, have helped to make Ten Ton Mojo a game-changer.

Tracklisting:

“Easy Come Easy Go”

“The Hurt”

“Little Somthin’”

“Broke Some Hearts In Memphis”

Upcoming shows:

July

15 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

21 – Frenchtown, NJ – Artie’s Bar & Grill

30 – Newfoundland, PA – Renegades Saloon

August

4 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

26 – Plesantville, NY – The Garage at Lucy’s

September

15 – Middletown, NY – Quinnz Pinz