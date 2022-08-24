TERAMAZE Launch "Gold" Single And Lyric Video

Australian progressive metal band, Teramaze, have released their new single, "Gold". The animated lyric video for the track was created by Wayne Joyner, who’s worked with bands such as Dream Theater, Alter Bridge, Devin Townsend.

Lead singer, guitarist and songwriter Dean Wells commented on the single by saying: “The song ‘Gold’ was the 1st piece of music we wrote from our latest album, Flight Of The Wounded. We actually wrote it shortly after releasing our 7th album, I Wonder, back in 2020.

"The whole I Wonder album dealt with very heavy subject matter, as the world was in chaos and everyone was having to face their own personal demons. I wanted to write something that was positive and hopeful. ‘Gold’ came together very quickly around late 2020... unfortunately it never seemed to fit on any of the other two albums we released in 2021. It really pissed off our drummer Nick cause he loved that song, haha! Lucky for us, we write A TONNE of music and had enough material by mid 2022 to release another album (Flight Of The Wounded), that ‘Gold’ happens to fit perfectly on.

"As usual, fans can expect cool riffs, solos, epic orchestration and vocal hooks that get stuck in your ear. It’s one of my favourite tracks we’ve ever written as a band and I cannot wait to perform this one live!”

Watch the "Gold" lyric video below.

Teramaze’s 10th studio album, Flight Of The Wounded, will be released October 6 via Wells Music. "Gold" was mixed by Dean Wells at Wells Productions and mastered by Tony “Jack The Bear” Mantz. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Flight Of The Wounded"

"Gold"

"The Thieves Are Out"

"Until The Lights"

"Ticket To The Next Apocalypse"

"For The Thrill"

"Dangerous Me"

"Battle"

"In The Ruins Of Angels"

"Gold" lyric video:

Teramaze’s lineup is as follows:

Dean Wells (Vocals & Guitar)

Chris Zoupa (Guitar)

Andrew Cameron (Bass)

Nick Ross (Drums)