TERRORIZER Ink Worldwide Deal With Earache Records

Los Angeles grindcore legends, Terrorizer, have signed a brand new, worldwide recording deal with Earache Records, the independent British label which put the band on the map back in the late ’80s.

Having released their debut album World Downfall through Earache in 1989 - an album which would go on to be considered one of the greatest and most influential extreme metal albums of all time - Terrorizer soon split up, with its members going on to find success in other notable acts such as Morbid Angel and Napalm Death (whose earlier works were also released through Earache). The band reformed for three more albums throughout the 2000s, with their latest release dropping in 2018.

Now, with fans clamouring for more and a brand new album in the works, Terrorizer have once again teamed up with Earache, bringing the band back to their original home to kick-start a new era of extremity.

Founder and Managing Director of Earache Records Digby Pearson enthuses: “Terrorizer was one of the first wave of bands I worked with and were true pioneers of grind, back when only a handful of musicians even played extreme metal. The band lasted for too short a time because two members quickly joined other bands (Napalm Death and Morbid Angel) who both began to tour the world and never looked back. Working with Terrorizer once again, in 2021… Finally… It’s their time to take centre stage on the grindcore world they helped create.”

Terrorizer drummer and founding member Pete Sandoval (also of Morbid Angel) comments: “For me, this isn’t just an exciting and enthusiastic moment in my life to once again work with Dig Pearson, Al and the rest of the Earache staff, but it somehow also brings back strong and unforgettable memories from the early ’90s and so on. We can never forget classic albums like Terrorizer’s World Downfall, and Morbid Angel’s Altars of Madness and Blessed Are the Sick, which helped us grow musically and mentally, and helped shape and prepare the road for tons of other new young bands to follow and succeed. We did it together with Earache! So I’m looking forward to a new powerful and majestic Terrorizer release and for a positive, great and successful relationship with Earache. Thank you guys!”

Terrorizer vocalist and bassist Sam Molina adds: “We are very appreciative for the opportunity to sign with Earache Records, and eagerly look forward to a successful working relationship with a label holding the outstanding history that Earache has in the music industry.”

Terrorizer guitarist Lee Harrison adds: “Lots of stuff going on with the Terrorizer camp and we are happy to report the new signing with Earache Records. We know Digby and Al are very supportive of what we’re doing and are looking forward to big things coming in the future. It’s great to have a powerful team behind us for this next record. Look forward to seeing all the fans on the road when we get out and support the release.”

Keep your eyes and ears peeled for more Terrorizer news in the coming months.