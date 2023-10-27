TESLA Guitarist DAVE RUDE Debuts "Hell And Back" Music Video

Longtime Tesla guitarist, Dave Rude, has released a video for "Hell And Back", the opening track of his upcoming full-length album, Through The Fire, out November 17 via Rat Pak Records. Watch the video below.

The album features 11 new studio tracks and was mixed by fellow Tesla band-mate Brian Wheat, at his studio J-Street Records in Sacramento, CA.

Regarding the recording process Dave states, Through The Fire was written all over the world - in dressing rooms, hotels and at soundchecks. When I tour with Tesla, I usually have a mobile Pro-Tools recording rig with me so I can put down ideas during our downtime. Writing and recording in so many different places over a long stretch of time gave the songs a lot of variety and dynamics. I’m very happy with how it turned out and I’m excited to get this music out there!”

From the driving intro of album opener “Hell And Back”, to the melodic acoustic outro track “Ship Came In”, Dave Rude shines with his signature brand of rock-n-roll. Tracks like “Drink With The Devil”, “By The Blade”, “Eye For An Eye” and “Ain’t My Time” are chock full of memorable hooks and melodies, while songs like “Bron-yr-Rude” and “Gotta Pay” showcase his diverse and unique songwriting abilities. Through The Fire delivers all the power and punch that one would expect from this high-level guitarist.

Pre-order at ratpakrecordsamerica.com.

Tracklisting:

“Hell And Back”

“Gotta Pay”

“Drink With The Devil”

“Ain’t My Time”

“Bron-yr-Rude”

“Through The Fire”

“By The Blade”

“Dying Breed”

“Starlight”

“Eye For An Eye”

“Ship Came In”

“Hell And Back” video: