TESLA Reveal Details For Record Store Day 2024 Release, Real To Reel Vol I

The legendary and iconic rock band, Tesla, proudly announces the release of a limited edition, double LP, Real To Reel Vol I, that is set to hit the shelves on Record Store Day, April 20.

Originally released on June 5, 2007, Real To Reel Vol I is a cover song studio album that pays homage to classic rock tunes from the late 1960s and early 1970s. Tesla brings their unique touch to these iconic tracks, recorded using analog tape and vintage equipment, with a dedication to preserving the raw, authentic sound of the era. The album showcases the band's exceptional talent, captured in a live in studio setting, without the use of pro tools or an automated mixing console. The record was mixed by hand, sometimes with 6 hands on the mixing console at one time. Remarkably, Tesla accomplished the recording of 25 songs in just 30 days, working tirelessly from 10 AM to midnight, pausing only for dinner.

Real To Reel Vol I was the first album released under the band's Tesla Electric Company Recordings. Limited to just 1,500 copies, the double LP will be available in a striking clear red vinyl, adding a visually stunning element to the auditory experience.

Tesla's Real To Reel Vol I promises to be a collector's item, offering fans a rare opportunity to own a piece of the band's history in a format celebrated by music enthusiasts worldwide. Make sure to mark April 20 on your calendars and head to your nearest record store to secure your copy of this iconic release.

Tracklisting:

"Space Truckin'" (Deep Purple - 1972)

"Walk Away" (The James Gang -1971)

"Hand Me Down World" (The Guess Who - 1970)

"Bad Reputation" (Thin Lizzy - 1977)

"Thank You" (Led Zeppelin - 1969)

"I've Got A Feeling" (The Beatles - 1970)

"Day Of The Eagle" (Robin Trower - 1974)

"Ball Of Confusion" (The Temptations - 1970)

"Rock Bottom" (UFO - 1974)

"Stealin'" (Uriah Heep - 1973)

"Bell Bottom Blues" (Derek and the Dominos - 1970)

"Honky Tonk Women" (The Rolling Stones - 1969)

"Dear Mr. Fantasy" (Traffic - 1967)

In addition, the band is returning to House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in 2024 with their Tesla: The Las Vegas Takeover. Shows will be held on April 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13, 2024, and are scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM.

During this exclusive five day run of shows, Tesla will touch all sides of their unique discography including the heavier edge of electric songs like “Modern Day Cowboy”, “Hang Tough” and “Edison’s Medicine”, as well as their acoustic driven songs such as “Signs” and “Love Song” (two Top 10 Billboard charting hits). Die-hard fans from all over the world are headed to Las Vegas to witness Tesla, America’s blue collar rock band, during this special limited-time engagement. And Tesla is ready to rock and show fans an unforgettable time.

Tesla also announced their tour dates for 2024. Titled the "Keepin' It Real" Tour, this electrifying musical journey promises to captivate audiences with their signature sound and unparalleled stage presence.

Tesla Tour Dates 2024:

March

1 - Paramount Arts Center - Ashland , KY

2 - Blue Gate PAC - Shipshewana , IN

5 - American Music Theatre - Lancaster , PA

6 - Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel - Detroit , MI

8 - EPIC Event Center - Green Bay, WI

9 - Silver Creek Event Center @ Four Winds Casino - New Buffalo , MI

12 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville , TN

13 - Durham Performing Arts Center - Durham , NC

16 - MGM Northfield - Northfield, OH

23 - Grand Sierra Resort - Reno, NV

April

5 - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

6 - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

10 - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

12 - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

13 - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

May

29 - Pikes Peak Center - Colorado Springs, CO

31 - House of Blues - Dallas , TX

June

4 - ACL Live at Moody Theater - Austin , TX

5 - Aztec Theatre - San Antonio , TX

7 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

11 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

13 - Peppermill Concert Hall - Wendover , NV

14 - Peppermill Concert Hall - Wendover , NV

July

20 - Beaver Dam Amphitheater - Beaver Dam, KY Rock The Dam

25 - Coeur d'Alene Casino Resort - Worley, ID

27 - Canyon County Fair - Caldwell, ID

August

25 - Mountain Music Festival - Gatlinburg, TN

Tesla are:

Vocals: Jeff Keith

Guitar: Frank Hannon

Bass: Brian Wheat

Guitar: Dave Rude

Drums: Steve Brown