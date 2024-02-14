TESLA's FRANK HANNON Releases Remake Of GARY WRIGHT Classic "Love Is Alive"; Official Music Video Streaming
February 14, 2024, 15 minutes ago
Tesla guitarist, Frank Hannon, has released his cover of Gary Wright's "Love Is Alive", originally featured on Wright's 1975 album, The Dream Weaver.
A video for Frank's take on the song can be viewed below:
Hannon has also shared the video below, writing, "These are the instruments I used for recording'Love Is Alive'. A vintage MOOG model D analog synthesizer and a Fender Stratocaster. I’ve played MOOG synth for many years and it can also be heard on early Tesla recordings like 'Mama's Fool', 'Song & Emotion', etc. Gary Wright used it exclusively to record his original version so I wanted to honor his sound by playing bass with it on my remake."