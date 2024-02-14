TESLA's FRANK HANNON Releases Remake Of GARY WRIGHT Classic "Love Is Alive"; Official Music Video Streaming

Tesla guitarist, Frank Hannon, has released his cover of Gary Wright's "Love Is Alive", originally featured on Wright's 1975 album, The Dream Weaver.

A video for Frank's take on the song can be viewed below:

Hannon has also shared the video below, writing, "These are the instruments I used for recording'Love Is Alive'. A vintage MOOG model D analog synthesizer and a Fender Stratocaster. I’ve played MOOG synth for many years and it can also be heard on early Tesla recordings like 'Mama's Fool', 'Song & Emotion', etc. Gary Wright used it exclusively to record his original version so I wanted to honor his sound by playing bass with it on my remake."