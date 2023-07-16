TESTAMENT Drummer CHRIS DOVAS - "I'm Here To Stay... It's An Honor"

During a recent interview with the Meista of Brews-N-Tunes, Testament's new drummer Chris Dovas reveals how he ended up behind the kit for the beloved Bay Area thrash band, replacing Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Misfits, Mr. Bungle). An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

Chris Dovas: "I sent them some videos a while ago. Eric (Peterson, guitarist) then called me because Dave had some Misfits dates. And so I filled in for a week and a half or two in September of 2022 on The Bay Strikes Back Tour. And then Dave's schedule just got really crazy, as you saw Dave's statement and everything, and I got the callback, which was super cool. So Eric was, like, 'You already know all the songs. Can you do these tours?' And that's what happened. And now I'm here to stay, which is super cool. It's an honor to be a part of it too, 'cause I grew up listening to Testament. If you told middle school me that I would be doing this now, I wouldn't have believed it. But, yeah, it's an honor and I'm super happy to be a part of it."

Brews-N-Tunes: Is there a plan for an album at this point? Is there any writing going on with the band?

Chris Dovas: "Everything's in the early stages. Me and Eric are working on some stuff, as you've probably seen some of the interviews with Eric. Just from what the band's publicly announced and everything, there's some songs in the works, and we're working on that now, and it's coming out really cool. I don't know what I'm allowed or what I'm not allowed to say yet, so I'll just kind of keep it at that, 'cause that's what I've seen them mention publicly. It's gonna be cool, though. I can say it's sounding really great."

Previously, new Testament drummer Chris Dovas shared his audition video for the band, performing The Gathering track “D.N.R. (Do Not Resuscitate)”.

Dovas comments: “This performance is one single take all the way through. No editing, no quantizing etc. I wanted to show the RAW performance. I'm using Czarcie Kopyto drum pedals which really help me create the sound I want when playing drums. Also using Kaptor Triggers."

Nuclear Blast is proud to announce that the complete Testament catalog has been acquired and the band signed for an additional three albums in the future. The signing took place before the band’s fiery performance at Hellfest this past weekend. Fans will now be able to listen to the band's seminal albums The Legacy and The New Order on the DSP of their choice.

Chuck Billy states, "After a long history of making music and Testament teaming up with Nuclear Blast in 2008 with The Formation of Damnation to the current release Titans of Creation, we have taken it to the next level and have reclaimed our 6 albums from Atlantic Records and have delivered them to Nuclear Blast to be re-released. Along with the Atlantic catalog, Testament will sign a new 3-album deal with NB worldwide. We are so grateful to be with the Best Heavy Metal label in the world that will spread Testament's Legacy."

Eric Peterson comments, "We signed with NB back in 2008 and it’d been a perfect fit for us ever since then. Incidentally, our older catalog with Atlantic Records - The Legacy, The New Order, Practice What You Preach, Souls of Black, The Ritual, and Low - have returned to us and we feel it’s a great new start to have NB Release these albums again with some new unreleased artwork, photos, etc. Also, we will be signing a new three-album deal with them! So the future for Metal is looking very, very bright! Cheers!"

Tommy Jones Nuclear Blast US Label Manager adds: "One of my favorite guitars as a kid was my dark red Ibanez Saber (540S) with the wizard neck. I purchased that guitar to sound like Alex Skolnick who played that model and color back in the day. So all these years later to be signing those OG, genre-defining Testament albums that were such an early influence like The New Order, Practice What You Preach, and Souls of Black, as well as new Testament albums to Nuclear Blast, is completing a full circle for me. Truly an 'If the 15-year-old me could see this' type of moment. It’s time to continue 'The Legacy' with Nuclear Blast!”

