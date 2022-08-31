TESTAMENT Guitarist ALEX SKOLNICK Unboxes His New ESP USA Eclipse; Video

ESP Guitars USA have released the video below, along with the following message:

"ESP Signature artist Alex Skolnick (Testament, The Alex Skolnick Trio) took delivery of his new ESP USA Eclipse that the master luthiers at our ESP USA shop built to his design specifications. Check out his reaction! This video also gives you a glimpse behind the scenes at the ESP USA shop, hearing from the builders and painters who create these world-class instruments."