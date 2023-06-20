TESTAMENT - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Hellfest 2023 Show Streaming

On June 18th, thrash legends Testament performed at Hellfest in Clisson, France. Pro-shot video of the entire show courtesy of ARTE Concert can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Rise Up"

"The New Order"

"The Preacher"

"Children Of The Next Level"

"The Pale King"

"Practice What You Preach"

"D.N.R. (Do Not Resuscitate)"

"3 Days In Darkness"

"Electric Crown"

"The Formation of Damnation"

"Over The Wall"

"Into The Pit"

Find Testament's tour itinerary here.

In a recent interview with El Lado Oscuro TV, Testament frontman, Chuck Billy, revealed the band are working on material for their new album and follow-up to 2020's Titans Of Creation.

Says Chuck: "We're working on a new record now, so it's time to put that one behind us and make another one."

Asked if the new album will arrive in 2024, Chuck reveals: "I think so. We didn't really book a lot of shows this year. We're doing Latin America and then we're doing Europe, and that's it, and then Japan, a couple of shows. But we're leaving a lot of the schedule open so we can get a lot of the music done, and hopefully by the end of the year we'll get into the studio and start recording, so we'll have a release hopefully early next year."