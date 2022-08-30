Texas’ DIOSA Release “Fire” Music Video

Texas hard rockers Diosa are back with a new single and music video for “Fire”.

Speaking about their new single, the band comments:

“The meaning of our new song is simple and was written poetically by our vocalist 'this fire that burns in me; I won’t let it die until I’m 6ft down below.' Never quit on yourself, embrace the struggles that life throws at you and come out on top. No one can take that away from you.”

Born from a series of eclectic tastes over time to form the sound they have today, the boys Justin (vocals, guitar), Tyler (bass), and Luis (guitar) knew from a young age that music was something they always wanted to pursue. While the band's rocky journey has been constantly tried and tested, Diosa made those life-changing moments count by sharing them through their music.