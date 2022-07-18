TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION About To Embark Upon Four Month Tour Of The United States

Fine purveyors of red dirt metal, Texas Hippie Coalition are packing their bags as the band prepares to set out on a 31-date tour of The United States, beginning later this week. Confirmed venues are as listed:

July

20 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

21 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

22 - The Dive Bar - Las Vegas, NV

23 - Westworld - Scottsdale, AZ

26 - Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno, NV

27 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

29 - The Vessel Taphouse - Lynnwood, WA

August

12 - Red River Music Hall - Altus, OK

13 - Hawgfest - Carlsbad, NM

18 - The Music Factory - Battle Creek, MI

19 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

20 - Beavers Saloon - Fountain, MN

21 - Route 20 - Sturtevant, WI

September

2 - Thunder Mountain Harley-Davidson - Loveland, CO

8 - Gabe's - Iowa City, IA

10 - The Rust Belt - East Moline, IL

11 - Hot Java Bar - St. Louis, MO

15 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY

16 - Artie's Bar And Grill - Frenchtown, NJ

17 - Catskill Mountain Thunder Motorcycle Festival - East Durham, NY

18 - Jewel Nightclub - Manchester, NH

29 - Suck Bang Blow - Murrells Inlet, SC

30 - Furnace 41 - Jonesboro, GA

October

1 - LRS Fest - Louisville, KY

6 - The Hobart Art Theater - Hobart, IN

7 - Blue Note - Harrison, OH

8 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

13 - The WC Social Club - West Chicago, IL

14 - Emerson Theater - Indianapolis, IN

15 - The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

16 - The Odeon Concert Club - Cleveland, OH

Tickets as well as VIP packages are available at this location.