TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION Extend Current Tour Into August

Texas Hippie Coalition will release their new album, The Name Lives On, on April 21 via MNRK Heavy. The band's seventh studio effort is a hard-hitting, riff-heavy sonic assault from beginning to end.

Being the road dogs that they are, Texas Hippie Coalition will be accumulating many, many miles as they bring both their new, and classic songs to fans all over The United States. Their tour schedule has just been updated with two more months worth of dates. Confirmed shows are as listed:

April

15 - Kansas Crossing Casino - Pittsburg, KS

16 - Brookstock Events - Dover, AR

20 - Moxi Theatre - Greeley, CO

21 - Wild Goose Saloon - Parker, CO (Album Release Show)

22 - Wild Goose Saloon - Parker, CO

23 - Sunshine Studios Live - Colorado Springs, CO

28 - Yukon Czech Hall - Yukon, OK (Family Reunion)

29 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

May

6 - Tri-State Speedway - Pocola, OK

19 - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall - Fort Worth, TX

20 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

21 - Southport Hall - New Orleans, LA

25 - Crafthouse Stage & Grill - Pittsburgh, PA

26 - Blue Note Harrison - Harrison, OH

28 - Lashbaugh's Bar & Grill - Frostburgh, MD

June

8 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

9 - The Eclectic Room - Angola, IN

10 - The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

11 - Mohawk Place - Buffalo, NY

14 - Laconia Bike Week - Laconia, NH

15 - The L Live - Elmira, NY

16 - The Winchester - Lakewood, OH

17 - Tri-State Raceway - Earlville, IA

18 - Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE

July

13 - New Brookland Tavern - West Columbia, SC

14 - Sidetracks - Bristol, TN

15 - KVA Rally - Dugspur, VA

16 - Tally Ho Theater - Leesburg, VA

18 - The Song & Dance - Syracuse, NY

20 - Empire Live Albany - Albany, NY

21 - Artie's Bar and Grill - Frenchtown, NJ

22 - Lovedraft's Brewing Co. - Mechanicsburg, PA

23 - Smugglers Wyandotte - Wyandotte, MI

August

10 - 13 - Kickstands Campground and Venue - Sturgis, SD

15 - The Pub Station - Billings, MT

17 - Bossanova Presents - Portland, OR

18 - The Vessel - Lynnwood, WA

20 - Cruisers Bar & Grill - Stateline, ID

22 - The Newberry - Great Falls, MT

VIP Packages are available now at this location.

Texas Hippie Coalition is often compared to the many great southern rock and Texas bands that came before them. But they are proving to the world that THC is not just following in their footsteps, they are leaving giant footprints. THC has etched out a place for themselves in the multi-genre fields of music, and have also created their own genre, "Red Dirt Metal." You have to hear it to understand it. Words are not enough to convey how powerfully big their sound is.

Tracklisting:

"Hell Hounds"

"| Come From The Dirt"

"Built For The Road"

"Scream"

"Hard Habit"

"Believe"

"License To Kill"

"Keep My Name Out Of Your Mouth"

"| Teach Angels How To Fly"

"The Name Lives On"

"Hell Hounds" video:

(Photo - Colt Coan)