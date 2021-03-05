THAEIA Announce New EP; Single “Osservati” Out Now

The Roman alt/prog metal five-piece Thaeia, after their debut in 2017 with the already promising Yugen, are back on the scene with their new EP Datura Metel Vol I, recorded and produced by Marco Mantovani at Forward studio, and mastered by Ted Jensen at Sterling studios (Korn, Deftones).

The release, out on May 28, contains all the trademarks of the band but elevated, to effortlessly push the boundaries of their sound: groove ridden riffs brought by the double addition to the line-up of guitarists Federico Tiero and Francesco Capuani, mixed with abrasive growls quickly followed by soaring vocals, adding nu-metal vibes to the sound palette.

The addictive nature of their style has been strengthened through a dedicated live activity that has brought them to renowned stages such as Euroblast or supporting acts like Protest the Hero between the others. New single and video, “Osservati”, is streaming below.

Singer Jacopo ‘JP’ Pesciarelli adds: "Datura Metel is our comeback, our personal rebirth through a long introspective journey. We have felt the pain by going deep and undertaking a path towards a new life. But we had to cry in despair and open the things up in our souls to finally set ourselves free. Datura Metel tells all of these steps and attracts anybody like a magnetic field. Who is ready to listen will be hit by this healing energy, dive into this journey and listen to the inner demons talking and asking you if this is really the life you asked for. Just like we did starting right from 'Osservati’."

“Osservati” is now available on all streaming / download platforms here.