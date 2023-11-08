"That’s. So. Metal." - JUDAS PRIEST Classic Soundtracks iPhone 15 Pro Ad; Video

TELUS, in conjunction with creative agency, The&Partnership, recently launched the “That’s. So. Metal.” campaign to promote the arrival of Apple’s new iPhone 15 Pro.

Says The&Partnership: "We placed our bets on the rumours that Apple was going to debut a new material with the arrival of the iPhone 15. And with a new metal device on a network known for its rich history in music, it presented a rare opportunity to create the most metal campaign TELUS has ever ran.

"So we rounded up our most metal critters and blasted the most metal soundtrack we’ve ever had. Our 360 campaign that ran across the country was complete with social, digital, OOH and a film that even featured a heavy metal icon – 'You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’' by Judas Priest.