THE 69 EYES Drop Music Video For Cover Of RAMMSTEIN's "Feuer Frei!"

Goth rock all-stars, The 69 Eyes, are setting the scene alight with another high-profile hit, hot on the heels of their gothabilly transformation of The Cramps’ “Aloha From Hell”. Their latest release comes just in time to bring the summer heat, as they roar to the forefront with a fiery rendition of Rammstein's explosive hit, "Feuer Frei!" This scorching track was originally released as the fifth single from the German industrial giants’ third album, Mutter, which debuted on April 2, 2001, and has since sold nearly 1.7 million records worldwide. On August 9, 2002, “Feuer Frei!” made its film debut in the Rob Cohen action feature, xXx, starring Vin Diesel, and can be heard in its near entirety at the beginning of the film, which takes place at a Rammstein concert.

Never ones to be outdone, however, The 69 Eyes have released their own cinematic companion to the track in the form of an official music video. Directed by the acclaimed Vicente Cordero, this riveting display of pyromania-filled foreplay, courtesy of fire performers IvorySith & Kay Von Kola, perfectly captures the essence of the band’s eternally debonair rock ‘n’ roll flair, while simultaneously increasing the piston pressure of the original.

Musically, The 69 Eyes’ rendition of “Feuer Frei!” acts as a sonic reflection of the incendiary imagery burning through the screen, complete with a seamless blend of goth, rock, and industrial elements, no doubt bound to resonate with both The 69 Eyes' fervent fanbase and Rammstein enthusiasts alike.

Speaking to the impassioned demand for this very crossover, lead singer Jyrki 69 exclaims, “The 69 Eyes has been asked to cover Rammstein for decades. Now we finally did it!”

Watch the video below, and stream/download the single here.

“Feuer Frei!” infiltrates the airwaves just as The 69 Eyes embark on their journey across Europe. The Gotta Rock Summer Tour includes several performances across Finland and the UK, as well as a stop in Hildesheim, Germany, where they will grace the stage as part of the M’era Luna Festival elite on Sunday, August 13. This festival is one of the biggest goth gatherings on earth, boasting over 25,000 attendees from around the world.