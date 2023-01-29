THE ANSWER Release New Single / Video "Livin' On The Line"

Coming hot on the heels of their latest digital track, The Answer continue their full-frontal comeback assault with the release of a second full media single "Livin’ On The Line", available now at this location.

The new single will pre-empt their highly anticipated new album, Sundowners, the first in seven years, due to be released on St. Patrick’s Day March 17th, 2023. "Livin’ On The Line", produced and mixed by rising British rock producer Dan Weller (Enter Shikari, Bury Tomorrow) is a thumping foot stomper of a track and is accompanied by a video, shot in Paris, directed by Jonny Finnis from JF Films.

The band also recently announced a very special run of limited capacity UK and European album shows in March 2023 with both Belfast and London already sold out. Says vocalist Cormac Neeson, “We had a blast recording and making the video for 'Livin’ On The Lin..' The song harks back to our days on the road when everything was an incessant dash from show to show, market to market all living on the edge, fuelled by alcohol and rock ‘n’ roll! The song is about getting through one of those days when you know that just making it out the other side in once piece is achievement enough. It’s been great to make a fresh return after seven years and we’ve got that hunger and desire back to get out in front of our fans with what we think is some of our best music ever!”

The album will be released by Golden Robot Records Pty and by licensee 7Hz Productions(ADA) in the UK & Europe. It will come in several physical formats including vinyl and CD.

The band’s first media single of the album “Blood Brother” has received great radio airplay achieving playlists on Planet Rock Radio UK and several German radio stations including Rock Antenne, Radio BOB!, Star FM Hamburg and Berlin, amassing over 3,500 plays since release in October 2022. The track recently peaked at #2 in the German rock airplay charts just before the end of December.

Catch The Answer live at the following shows:

UK dates:

March

16 - Blackpool, UK - Waterloo Bar

17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

19 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

20 - London, UK - 100 Club

21 - Leeds, UK - Key Club

23 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2

European dates:

March

25 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

26 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Willem Twee

28 - Essen, Germany - Turock

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

30 - Berlin, Germany - Franz Club

3 - Munich, Germany - Strom

April

1 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad-Sohm

2 - Zurich, Switzerland - Plaza

4 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

5 - Savigny, France - L’Empreinte

6 - Vorselaar, Belgium - De Dreef